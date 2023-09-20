Kevin Sullivan Believes Cody Rhodes Should Never Become WWE Champion

Somebody doesn’t want to finish the story. In the latest episode of his Tuesday with the Taskmaster podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Sullivan explained why it’s a ‘great idea’ for Cody Rhodes to never become the WWE Champion, just like his father Dusty.

He said: “That’s a great idea. Because his father never got the WWF belt. They always show that picture where he has the belt. That’s something to think about, and I was against Cody beating Roman Reigns. I was very vocal about that because — I think I told you, Paul, a few weeks ago — that was right after Sami didn’t beat Roman. I thought Sami’s people would’ve turned on Cody because he’d just come in, he didn’t get over. He was Cody Rhodes and he got over, and it’s because he had been there for years, left, made a huge name for himself, came back. I thought if he had won here, it would almost look like he was a corporate champion. I like that he didn’t go over and it’s going to be interesting to see where they go with WrestleMania 40 with Cody if The Rock comes in for Roman.“