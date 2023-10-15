– On the latest edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan discussed Cody Rhodes and his quest to “finish the story.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Sullivan on Cody Rhodes: “Cody is a very smart guy. The reason why I say that was he came out of Dusty’s nuts … Finishing the story? That’s no bull s***. He really wants to finish the story for his father.”

On Cody’s relationship with his late father Dusty Rhodes: “He loves his father. He was raised by his father, sitting at the table, ‘What are we gonna do two weeks from now?’ By osmosis, this gentleman has learned quite a bit. … He is on a quest for the Holy Grail. I’ve never seen a son so … in love with his father and he’s rightfully so.”