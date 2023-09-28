– On this week’s edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan discussed the recent WWE releases, such as Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin. Below are some highlights (via WrestingInc.com):

Sullivan on the talent of Ziggler: “I don’t know Dolph Ziggler from Adam, but he’s one of the most talented guys I’ve ever seen in my life. Loyal [as the day is long].”

On WWE releasing Shelton Benjamin: “Then Shelton Benjamin, who’s a great friend of mine, he trained amateur with Brock’s [Lesnar] coach. He did anything they wanted, ‘The Gold Standard,’ let go, come back, The Hurt [Business] and you let him go?”