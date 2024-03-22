Kevin Sullivan Believes Damian Priest Is an Underrated Talent

Kevin Sullivan is a fan of Damian Priest and believes the Judgment Day member is underrated as a talent. Priest is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships alongside Finn Balor at WrestleMania 40 and still has his Money in the Bank title shot for when he wants to use it. Sullivan spoke about Priest on the latest Tuesday With the Taskmaster and noted that Priest has done a lot to improve himself since he began in the business.

“I think Damian Priest is underrated,” Sullivan said (per Wrestling Inc). “He was a big heavy fat kid when he started [in professional wrestling]. I give him a lot of credit.”

Priest and Sullivan worked together in ROH back in 2016 when Priest — then known as Punisher Martinez, aligned with Sullivan and BJ Whitmer and feuded with Steve Corino.