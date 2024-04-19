Kevin Sullivan Praises Damian Priest, Says WWE Is Just ‘Scratching The Surface’ With Him

Kevin Sullivan worked with Damian Priest in ROH, and he says WWE is still just beginning to delve into the new World Heavyweight Champion’s potential. Priest won the title when he cashed in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania 40, and Sullivan spoke about Priest on Tuesday With The Taskmaster.

“I was in Ring of Honor for a short time when I had a little group, it was [Priest], Steve Corino, and B.J. [Whitmer],” Sullivan said (per Wrestling Inc). “I told him then, and this had to be three [to] four years ago, I told him, ‘You’re going to be in a main event at WrestleMania someday.’ And if you watched him, he’s very smart in the ring because he’s one of the few guys that can get away with talking in the ring and people don’t even see him when he’s on camera. He directs everything. Like that ladder match, I could see him directing things. He gets rid of the wrong ladder at the right time.”

He continued, “He’s very, very smart business-wise. He’s got a great personality. He works very hard and he trained very hard to become a wrestler. He deserves this, but I think they’re just scratching the surface with him. I’m looking forward to watching his work progress.”

Priest is set to defend his title against Jey Uso at WWE Backlash on May 4th in France.