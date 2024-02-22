– During a recent edition of his Tuesday with The Taskmaster podcast, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan defended Roman Reigns, slamming fan criticism that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion only works a limited, part-time schedule. Sullivan said on Reigns (via WrestlingInc.com), “You know what kind of pisses me off, when people knock Roman about how he’s not there all the time. He’s beaten leukemia twice. Leukemia! Guys, it ain’t a cold. You’re staying home from work because you’ve got the sniffles. This guy’s taking bumps and everything else, and he’s had leukemia twice…give him a break.”

Reigns is currently scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 40 in April. He will defend his title against Cody Rhodes in a rematch from WrestleMania 39. The event is scheduled for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.