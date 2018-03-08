Kevin Sullivan Discusses WWE & Hulk Hogan Possibly Reconciling, The State of Independent Wrestling in 2018

Kevin Sullivan recently spoke with Riju Dasgupta and sportskeeda.com. Below are some highlights…

Kevin Sullivan on Independent Wrestling in 2018: I think the state of independent wrestling is the alternative product to the WWE. And this isn’t a knock on the WWE. They’re the global enterprise. Now, let’s say if you like rice, maybe you want to try some saffron rice instead of white rice. Maybe you want to try some brown rice instead of the saffron rice. That’s what independent wrestling is giving the mainline audience. It’s giving them the chance for an alternative product. And it’s gotten hotter over the last few years. And now, up and down the West Coast there seems to be a revival of independent wrestling like I said.

Can Anyone Challenge WWE’s Monopoly?: I do believe there’s room for an alternative product. If somebody came along with the right backing on the television program, what you see in PCW Ultra would take off and do huge numbers. Because it’s like anything else. The WWE, and again I’m not knocking them, they’re a global enterprise… it’s the same people you’ve seen for fifteen or twenty years that have been recycled half a dozen times. I mean you’re from a country (India) that’s cricket mad. Do the players in cricket come back and stay on the same team for 20 years?

Kevin Sullivan on WWE Embracing WWE Stars Like Sting & Goldberg: At the height of the Monday Night Wars, I thought there would be animosity, but I’m glad that there isn’t because Vince has bought the WCW library. And both those gentlemen deserve to be in the Hall of Fame.

Will Hulk Hogan & WWE Reconcile Someday?: I think someday, but not right now because Mrs McMahon is in the cabinet for President Trump. And I don’t think they can take any heat right now. You know a lot of people in the cabinet, in our country… the press has gone after.