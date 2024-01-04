Kevin Sullivan Evaluates the Reveal of Adam Cole as The Devil at AEW Worlds End

– During this week’s edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan evaluated the main event featuring MJF vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Title last Saturday at AEW Worlds End on pay-per-view, along with the reveal of Adam Cole as The Devil who had been stalking and targeting MJF in recent months. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sullivan on MJF’s entrance robe: “The only thing I didn’t like about MJF, his robe reminded me of a cheap Ric Flair robe with those feathers. That didn’t work for me, but he worked hard.”

Kevin Sullivan on the reveal of Adam Cole as The Devil: “I was so shocked! If you couldn’t see that coming, even a blind man could see that one. The whole time, he’s giving signals that it’s him, but at the end of the night he rolls in to save on a dead leg and gets killed too, and someone else is the devil, you just made … a big babyface.”

On how Adam Cole was reacting while watching the match in MJF’s corner: “The shots when MJF is selling, Adam Cole is cheerleading like a Dallas Cheerleader. I mean, come on, it’s too over the op. I like subtle things. ‘It’s that guy, I know it’s him’ and then it turns out it’s the other one.”