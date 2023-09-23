Kevin Sullivan Expects AEW to Overcome the CM Punk Drama

– On the latest edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan discussed the state of AEW following CM Punk’s termination. Sullivan defended AEW saying how the company will get through the recent issues involving CM Punk. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Everybody hits a bump in the road, okay, and everybody piles on. They’ll get by this. They had the Punk debacle, and who knows who was right and who was wrong about that. I’m not one to judge, I don’t know the facts … I know you’re trying to do recovery, but sometimes it’s just best when you’re in the hole to come forward and say ‘Hey, we’ve had a bump in the road, but we’re going to get over it. We have these terrific fans who have been very loyal to us, and we’re gonna be around for a long time.’ And they will be.”