– During the latest edition of his Tuesday with The Taskmaster podcast, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan shared his thoughts on how he’d book Sting’s upcoming retirement match slated for AEW Revolution next year. Sullivan explained that whoever beats Sting will get a huge rub from the win. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kevin Sullivan on why Sting should lose his retirement match: “This is going to sound silly to a lot of wrestling fans. Did Ali win his last fight? Did he win his last two fights? If you want to start sucking people back to the other side, you can lose on the decision. I think in his last seven fights, he never got a knockout and it didn’t hurt him because people still remember him being Ali. Actually, it made him bigger than he was, because he came out of the dressing room, Parkinson’s, with a lot of health issues, but he gave it the ‘All-American’ try. ‘God bless him.'”

On why whoever Sting faces should win: “It really doesn’t matter [who wrestles Sting]. Whoever goes over, whether it’s Darby winning or somebody else, it’s going to raise the other guy’s popularity. Then when they go to embrace [Sting], there won’t be a dry eye in the house.”

While Sting won’t be retiring just yet, he’s set to team up with Darby Allin and another tag team partner later this month at AEW Full Gear. Together, they will face the team of Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 18. It will be held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.