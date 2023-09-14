– On the latest edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan discussed Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. According to Sullivan, Rhodes would’ve suffered a backlash if he won the match, and it was better for Cody to lose against Reigns in the main event. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Sullivan on how winning at WrestleMania would’ve hurt Cody Rhodes: “If Cody had won after Sami [Zayn] had lost [at Elimination Chamber], I think it would have hurt him. I think if Cody had won, he would have got a backlash [with] people saying, ‘Oh, he just comes in and wins the belt while these guys [Zayn and others] have been here for years busting their ass?’ He needs to win the belt, but he needs to do what his father did — his father put the heels over first, dumped all the heat and all the adversity [before his coronation].”

On WWE’s booking of Cody: “I think they’re doing it perfectly, and now, if they go to WrestleMania 40, it’s time [for Rhodes to win]. You can’t give the people what they want all the time, you’ve gotta make them salivate for it.”

Whether or not Cody Rhodes will someday be able to finish the story remains to be seen.