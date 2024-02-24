Kevin Sullivan Expresses Doubt Over the Montreal Screwjob

– During a recent edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan expressed his doubt over the truth behind the infamous Montreal Screwjob at WWE Survivor Series 1997 between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Sullivan on the Montreal Screwjob: “I have my doubts about Bret’s screwjob. The documentary people, they [gave them] free access everywhere … except when Bret came back from the ring and went in to see Vince. Wouldn’t they [have] pushed in the camera just to get that?”

On how WWE never should’ve let the company be put in that position: “I go back and forth with that, but I also say to myself, they never should’ve got in that position. … They knew he was leaving and here’s the thing that I question about this: Vince helped him get that contract with Turner.”

The event was also documented in the documentary, Wrestling With Shadows. The Montreal Screwjob was also highlighted in the first season of Dark Side of the Ring.