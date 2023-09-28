Kevin Sullivan Recalls First Impression Of Rey Mysterio, Praises Dominik

Kevin Sullivan didn’t think much of Rey Mysterio when he first saw him, but notes Mysterio changed his mind. Sullivan recalled his initial impressions of the WWE Hall of Famer on AdFreeShows’ Tuesday With the Taskmaster and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On his first impression of Mysterio: “When I saw him, he looked like a little chick that came out of an egg,” Sullivan said. “That’s how young he was … He comes in, and how tall is Rey do you think? I’d say 5 feet, 3 inches, 5 feet, 4 inches. Now, he ends up beating Kevin Nash and it was logical. One of the greatest of all time. He’s not appreciated enough. He is fabulous. When he came in, and Konnan was the one that brought him in to me, I thought ‘Oh god.'”

On Mysterio proving him wrong: “And then he ends up beating Nash on TV, and it was believable, and then he wrestled for how many decades for WWF/E? And [he’s] still going strong and still a huge star. And his kid … when I first met him, I bet you he was 70 pounds, and I thought ‘Wow, the kid’s not even in shape.’ He’s one of the greatest heels they have right now.”