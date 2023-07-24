Kevin Sullivan Weighs In On Heels Having Trouble Getting Heat In Modern Era

Kevin Sullivan worked as a heel for most of his in-ring career, and he recently touched on why it’s harder to become hated as a heel in the current era of wrestling. The WCW legend discussed the topic on his Tuesday with the Taskmaster podcast, and highlights are below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On heels struggling to get heat in the modern era: “We have social media and maybe you don’t say ‘We loved working with him last week or two weeks ago and can’t wait for the rematch.’ Maybe we can use this in a different way.”

On MJF’s heel persona: “It is like when I see MJF on the Van Vliet program or any other interviews he does, he stays in character. But people still love him, so I don’t know if you can still get heat.”