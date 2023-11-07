– During the latest edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW booker and wrestler Kevin Sullivan discussed Ric Flair signing with AEW and not wanting to see Flair step into the ring again for the promotion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kevin Sullivan on Ric Flair: “Ric started in 1974. They’ve tried to get him out of the business since 1988. They’ve been trying to get out of the business. Jim Herd couldn’t do it. Eric Bischoff couldn’t do it. We’ve heard stories after stories. ‘Why is he granted a pass?’ He’s driving 200 miles an hour and a 40-mile-an-hour zone. Cop pulls him over, ‘Oh, hey Ric. Can I get an energy drink?’ Here’s the thing, Ric did this for them, he gave them a momentum swing because, for some reason, everybody loves Ric Flair. I mean, he’s on all the podcasts. It’s huge, it’s amazing what he does.”

On not wanting to see Flair return to the ring in AEW: “I certainly hope not. I love Ric. I think we all love Ric. He’s one of those guys that can do no wrong. I don’t want to see him get hurt. Especially the last time, in front of his children and grandchildren. I mean, he has been the standard bearer, whether we liked it or not, for at least two, if not three generations. I don’t want to see him die in the ring.”

Ric Flair debuted in AEW on the October 25 edition of Dynamite as Tony Khan’s “gift” for Sting during the show. He says he wants to go along for the ride with Sting for his retirement slated for AEW Revolution in March 2024.