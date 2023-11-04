– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan explained the importance of developing your character and connecting with audiences in wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sullivan on the importance of wrestlers developing their characters: “Develop your character. You didn’t have to do all those flips and flops and stuff. They thought you were the toughest human being walking the planet.”

Sullivan on how Dusty Rhodes knew how to connect with audiences: “I don’t know if Dusty [Rhodes] ever got a 5-star rating, but he sure put a lot of asses in seats.”

Kevin Sullivan on wrestling stars who can create an aura around themselves: “I think Brock [Lesnar] did it the right way. There’s a special buzz when he comes in through the audience. Roman Reigns … he followed The Rock’s series, when he first got there they pushed him and pushed him and pushed him and they’re yelling at him ‘Rocky’s horrible,’ then all of the sudden, we’re past 1,000 days [as champion] now.”