Kevin Sullivan Praises The Iron Claw, Talks Von Erichs’ Tragedies

Kevin Sullivan was a fan of The Iron Claw, praising the film on his latest podcast. The wrestling legend, who worked with the Von Erichs back in the day, weighed in on the podcast as well as his memories of the Von Erichs on Tuesday with the Taskmaster, and you can see a couple of highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the film: “I thought it was excellent. Sad, but at the end, Kevin being positive gave off a good vibe. But I’m surprised there isn’t a really great technical wrestling story on TV right now with wrestling being so hot.”

On the family’s tragedies: “The most important job in the world is parenting. Something went wrong there. When you have ‘You’re my #1 child, you’re my #2 but it can change places,’ something’s wrong. It was [accurate in that way]. I know it was, everybody did…. They almost seemed to be cursed, I know there’s no such thing as curses, [but] they went through hell.”

On the Von Erichs becoming popular in Israel: “Nobody ever thought of sending a tape to Israel. We were supposed to dub 12 tapes, we dubbed 13, send it someplace, I don’t care. Okay, I’ll send it to Israel. Then they made the deal.”