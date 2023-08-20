Kevin Sullivan Says Konnan Doesn’t Get Enough Credit For WCW Contributions

Kevin Sullivan recently praised Konnan for his work in WCW behind the scenes. Sullivan talked about Konnan’s involvement in the cruiserweight division and more on AdFreeShows’ Tuesday with the Taskmaster, and you can see a couple of highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Konnan’s contributions to WCW: “I don’t think he gets a lot of credit for how smart he is… He was very instrumental to making WCW work. I said, ‘Let’s make a cruiserweight’ and I asked Konnan, and Konnan, the first guy he brings me is Rey Mysterio. Rey is one of the greatest performers of all time and he brought Juvi, LA Parka, a bunch of them, and they actually transformed the business.”

On WCW’s use of its cruiserweight division: “We were running against Vince then I would open up the show with a cruiserweight match and nothing that I threw on after that, Vince couldn’t compare to any of that.”