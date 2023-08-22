Kevin Sullivan on How LA Knight Got Over on His Own

– On the latest edition of Tuesday with Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan discussed how LA Knight is getting over in WWE and the current run he’s having. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kevin Sullivan on LA Knight: “LA Knight, this is one of those things where he got over on his own, and he’s done an incredible job. I could see him being champion. The other thing is, he has so many opponents to work with that he could have a hell of a run, and the next guy that steps up once you beat LA Knight, he can have rematches around. He can have 3-Ways, they’ve got an abundance of talent. To answer the question, yeah I easily could see LA Knight being the lead dog there.”

On potentially seeing the new World Heavyweight Title as a test run for Knight: “Yeah, I definitely do. Don’t you? It’s almost like you can see that they’ve stuck their toe in the water a couple of times, and they’ve debated, ‘Oh, is it too cold, not cold enough?’ or whatever. So let’s stick our ankle in and give him the other belt first. That’s what I see, too.