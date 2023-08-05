– During a recent edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan discussed naming the WCW Cruiserweight division, along with a story about Chris Benoit in early 2000 before Benoit left WCW for WWE. Sullivan revealed that he was talking to Benoit about having him eventually lose the WCW World Heavyweight Title to Kevin Nash after winning the vacant title in a match with Sid Vicious, which took place at WCW Souled Out 2000. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Sullivan on calling the title the “Cruiserweight” Title: “I was the guy that came up with cruiserweight the name because I’m a boxing fan, and I didn’t like junior heavyweight. I made Eddie the Cruiserweight and the U.S. Champion at the same time, meaning people would understand that a cruiserweight could wrestle heavyweight. Then, in Bob Mould’s book, he says this. The following week after [Chris] Benoit was going to win, Saturn and Dean Malenko were going to win the tag belts.”

On explaining to Chris Benoit he’d eventually drop the WCW World Heavyweight Title to Kevin Nash: “I went to Chris and I said, ‘Chris, you’ve worked very hard. I believe in you. I’m going to get Sid [Vicious] to drop the belt. But, this thing about size. When you do drop the belt, you’re gonna drop it in a competitive match against Kevin Nash.’ He said, ‘Why Nash?’ I said, ‘Because you beat a seven-foot guy Sid, and you’re gonna beat another seven-foot guy. You’re gonna be the giant killer. You can have more matches with Nash and switch the belt than anything else.’