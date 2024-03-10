– During a recent edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan discussed the ongoing storyline between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline and how popular it’s become for the WWE Universe. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sullivan on the dilemma on who Cody Rhodes can face next: “Now, they’ve done this so well, I know we’re going to be talking about this finish forever, but… who’s ready to take the next step to wrestle Cody? How do you go from that whole… year of the Bloodline, and getting people over and then still staying on top? It’s like to me, you’ve gone out, and you’ve had this magnificent meal… And the next day, you have a Subway sandwich.”

Sullivan on the fans turning on The Rock: “The ‘Cody Crybabies,’ I think that helped out, but the fans were p***ed, and then you get to, the number one recognizable guy in the world comes out, cuts a hell of a promo as a babyface, and they boo him out of the building? …It has snowballed into a movement.”

At WrestleMania 40: Night 2, Cody Rhodes finally gets another chance to finish the story when he faces Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in a rematch from WrestleMania 39. On Night 1, Cody Rhodes will team with Seth Rollins against Reigns and The Rock.