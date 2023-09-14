Kevin Sullivan Sees Potential In WWE & UFC Crossover, Conor McGregor’s WWE Prospects

Kevin Sullivan thinks there’s potential for crossover action between WWE and the UFC. The two companies merged earlier this week, and Sullivan weighed in on the possibilities of talent crossing over on AdFreeShows’ Tuesday With The Taskmaster. You can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the potential for WWE & UFC crossover: “A lot of people don’t see some crossover, but I do see some crossover. Guys that are winding their career in UFC coming over, like Ronda Rousey did, like Brock [Lesnar] did. … Don’t you see that [for Conor] McGregor?”

On McGregor’s WWE prospects: “He has the WWE personality stamped all over him. In fact, isn’t his walk taken from Vince [McMahon]?”