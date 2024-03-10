– During a recent edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan praised AEW’s handling of the last match and retirement for Sting at AEW Revolution. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sullivan on how Tony Khan handled Sting’s retirement: “I think Tony Khan did a magnificent job, especially he’s done it swimming upstream because he’s taken a lot of flak the company has taken lately – and you know how that is. Once they turn on you, they turn on you like The Rock.”

Sullivan on Sting: “Sting did a magnificent job, a class guy, I’ve known him for a long time.”

On Sting’s first match with Ric Flair at Clash of the Champions I in 1988: “I was there that night that Ric anointed him with the match. That was – you know, you saw a seed being planted the week before and then that flower blew up instantaneously and he never looked back.”

At last weekend’s AEW Revolution, Sting and Darby Allin defended their tag team titles against The Young Bucks in the main event. The titles are now vacant due to Sting’s retirement.