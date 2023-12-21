– During a recent edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW talent and booker Kevin Sullivan spoke about a hypothetical move for AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman going to WWE. Sullivan predicted that if MJF went to WWE, he would get lost in the shuffle and would not emerge as the “be-all to end all” for the company.

Sullivan stated on the AEW World Champion (via WrestlingInc.com), “[MJF] is not going to be the be-all to end all. All the people in front of him, all the great performers. If he was off of TV for two weeks, would that many people forget about him? After the third week that he was off TV, would [fans] be demanding that he be on TV? I mean, they’re so stacked.”

MJF has said that his AEW contract ends at the start of the year, and he will become a free agent. Unconfirmed rumors have stated that MJF already re-signed with AEW through 2027.