Kevin Sullivan Explains Problem With Naming Wrestling’s Mt. Rushmore

The Mt. Rushmore of wrestling is a commonly-debated topic, and Kevin Sullivan recently explained why it’s not an easy task. Many wrestlers have been asked who would be on their Mt. Rushmore of the business, something Sullivan weighed in on during his latest Tuesday with the Taskmaster podcast.

“Everybody thinks they can fit into every era,” Sullivan began (per Wrestling Inc). “Sorry, you can’t. So, when you say ‘Mount Rushmore,’ you have to say the Mount Rushmore of that era.”

He continued, “How can you say Mount Rushmore and have Hogan, Flair, Austin, and Rock on Mount Rushmore and not Roman? So, who gets dropped off?”