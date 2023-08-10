– On this week’s edition of Tuesday with Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan shared a regret in not being able to book more matchups between Kevin Nash and Goldberg. Sullivan reveals he wished he could’ve made the two have a series of matchups or a trilogy following their match at Starrcade 1998. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Sullivan on how they should’ve had a match series for Kevin Nash and Goldberg: “I didn’t mention this before, but trilogies in boxing always seem to draw, whether it Ali-Fraizer…any type of great, exciting fight draws. We should’ve had matches, Nash and Goldberg. They set the world on fire. They changed the whole world. They got people that were no fan of wrestling [to] become [a] fan of wrestling. I think that was our biggest mistake. We were looked down upon by the Brad Siegel’s of the world.”

On how he would’ve booked the Nash and Goldberg trilogy: “We did a magnificent job, Eric [Bischoff] did a magnificent job, the wrestlers themselves did a magnificent job. And my belief is that they could’ve made…you know what I said about the straight finish the first time? The second time, you could do one too, and the third time, you could’ve had a controversial finish, kept it in the bank, and came back one more time for a fourth one.”

Nash defeated Goldberg to win the WCW World Heavyweight Title at Starrcade 1998 thanks to outside interference from Scott Hall. Kevin Nash and Goldberg did later have a follow-up match at WCW Spring Stampede 1999, which Goldberg won cleanly. Goldberg also won another match against Nash later in 2000 at Bash at the Beach.