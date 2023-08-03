Kevin Sullivan Says Ric Flair Was Easy To Work With, Recalls Hall & Nash Trusting Him

Kevin Sullivan worked with a number of WCW’s biggest names when he was head booker, and he recently recalled working with Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and more. Sullivan looked back at the era on his latest Tuesdays With The Taskmaster podcast for AdFreeShows; you can check out some excerpts below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan: “Sometimes Hulk would be ‘This doesn’t work for me, brother,’ but you’d be surprised [at] the guys that were so easy to get along with. Ric — god bless Ric — he was so easy. I don’t think I ever had any feedback from Ric that was negative. The Horsemen were great to work with. [Roddy] Piper sometimes; he had a little bit of paranoia in him.”

On being friendly with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall: “It’s all a matter of trust. I believe that when you tell a guy in that position [you better have an answer for] ‘Where are we going next week? Where do I go the next month?’ You better have that answer or you’re going to have problems from then on.”

On Flair getting talent over: “Ric has made more guys than anyone in the wrestling business.”