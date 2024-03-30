– During a recent edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan discussed the career of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky The Dragon Steamboat. Sullivan explained his view of why Steamboat didn’t become a multi-time world champion, noting his entrance at WCW WrestleWar 1989. Sullivan stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Ricky is one of the greatest performers I’ve ever seen. The three matches with Flair were incredible, but when he came out with his wife in the homecoming outfit, with the crown on her head, the white dress, the spotlight on the white pony, and his kid sitting up there? He lost half the guys in the audience and every woman.”