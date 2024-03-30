wrestling / News

Kevin Sullivan on Why Ricky Steamboat Didn’t Win More World Titles

March 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ricky Steamboat WCW Clash of the Champions VII Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan discussed the career of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky The Dragon Steamboat. Sullivan explained his view of why Steamboat didn’t become a multi-time world champion, noting his entrance at WCW WrestleWar 1989. Sullivan stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Ricky is one of the greatest performers I’ve ever seen. The three matches with Flair were incredible, but when he came out with his wife in the homecoming outfit, with the crown on her head, the white dress, the spotlight on the white pony, and his kid sitting up there? He lost half the guys in the audience and every woman.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kevin Sullivan, Ricky Steamboat, WCW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading