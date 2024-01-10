Kevin Sullivan Thinks Rock Should Face Someone Besides Roman Reigns At WrestleMania

Kevin Sullivan says he would like to see The Rock face someone other than Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. There has been heavy speculation after Rock referenced Reigns on last week’s Raw that WWE could be setting up a match between the two family members ar WrestleMania 40. Sullivan weighed in on the matter on his Tuesday with The Taskmaster podcast and noted that he would like to see Rock face someone entirely different to make a new megastar. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his belief that WWE is setting Reigns up for a jump to Hollywood: “Think about this: I may be wrong, but do you think they’re trying to make Roman more of an attraction? Less dates and him going to Hollywood? ”

On wanting Rock to face someone else at WrestleMania: “Do you know what would happen if another opponent got in there and beat The Rock? You got a guy made in one night. If Roman got hurt and he won’t be ready for the return match.”

On a potential Cody Rhodes vs. Rock match: “It would all be all over the papers, all over the — you couldn’t get away from it! Because first of all, no one’s gonna bet that The Rock’s going to lose.”