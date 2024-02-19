Kevin Sullivan On Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, Thinks Rhodes Has To Win

Kevin Sullivan thinks WWE has done a great job with The Bloodline thus far and believes Cody Rhodes has to win at WrestleMania 40. Sullivan weighed in on the big storyline leading into WrestleMania on Tuesdays with the Taskmaster, and you can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Rock’s involvement: “They didn’t give [The Rock] $30 million to not wrestle at this WrestleMania… It made Roman look like one of The Usos [that Rock lead the show at the Kickoff event].”

On the storyline thus far: “I think these guys have done such a great job with The Bloodline and every step they’ve taken has been a home run. They may have something already in place that’s gonna blow us away. There’s so many ways you could go.”

On his belief that Rhodes has to win: “I don’t think you can [put Roman over], I think [Cody] has to do it. I’m a firm believer in the heat but…one of the things I learned about heat, there comes a point where you have to appease the people. This one, he has to go over.”