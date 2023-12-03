Kevin Sullivan Likes That Roman Reigns Has Had A Lengthy Title Run

Roman Reigns has had quite the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship run, and Kevin Sullivan explained why he’s happy about that. Sullivan spoke about Reigns’ run on his Tuesday With the Taskmaster podcast in the context of there being too many championships in wrestling, and why it will benefit Cody Rhodes when he beats Reigns for the championship. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On if there are two many titles in wrestling today: “Absolutely. That’s why I love that Roman has the belt. It means that he is the guy. … They were passing that thing around. No disrespect to anybody, but a 16-time world champion?”

On preferring longer title reigns: “And that’s why I was so glad that [Roman Reigns] won [at] WrestleMania. Because when Cody [Rhodes] does beat him, you know that he is going to get a huge pop.”

On the value of holding off Rhodes’ win: “When Cody wins the belt, … he won’t get that heat he would’ve got after the Sami Zayn [loss] in Montreal. If [Cody] had won after Sami had torn that place down, I think there would’ve been some backlash on him.”