Kevin Sullivan Says Social Media Has Hurt Wrestlers’ Ability to Get Heat

– Kevin Sullivan spoke with Sean Waltman on the latter’s X-Pac 1,2,360 discussing the current state of wrestling and more. Highlights are below:

On social media impacting wrestlers’ ability to get heat: “I also think they [wrestlers] sabotaged themselves with social media. … The only one that doesn’t seem to do that is Brock [Lesnar] and there’s a mystique about Brock. I think there should be somebody there looking at what they are sending out, they should have to get an ‘okay’ before sending it out. … Guys that are on the independents and in Impact [Wrestling], Sami Callihan when he hit Eddie Edwards with the baseball bat, everybody thought he was gonna apologize instead he said ‘You guys should be talking about me’ and people were hot at him. … That’s how you could bring it back, it’s never gonna bring it all the way back but [the fans] will still believe in something.”

On raising money for the American Cancer Fund in recognition of Roman Reigns: “‘Card Subject To Change’ is being re-released, its longer and it’s CardSubjectToChange.com. You can go and find out how much it costs, but I would like you to do this. … A portion of it is going to the American Cancer Fund and in the bottom of the check where it says ‘What is this for?’ I want you to put ‘Roman’ because this guy Roman Reigns has suffered from everybody sending negative energy out to him, this kid looks like a movie star he’s a professional at what he does and I know he’s gonna beat this.”