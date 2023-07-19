Kevin Sullivan Says Sean Waltman Doesn’t Get Enough Credit

Kevin Sullivan is a big fan of Sean Waltman, and says the two-time WWE Hall of Famer doesn’t get enough credit. Sullivan weighed in on Waltman during the first episode of his Tuesday with the Taskmaster podcast for AdFreeShows, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On Waltman: “He doesn’t get the credit he deserves. His brain is so valuable. It’s like — I go back to Brian Pillman. When Pillman died, not only did we lose a great performer. We lost one of the smartest guys I ever met in the business. … I think that Sean would be a huge asset. Not just on his wrestling ability. … He didn’t get enough credit on how great of a performer he was, but he’s just as smart too.”

On Waltman’s importance to the Attitude Era: “Let me ask you this: in groups that have been inducted [into the WWE] Hall of Fame, is Sean the only one that’s got two [DX & nWo]? That’s how important he was to me, too. … [Scott] Hall was Tarzan, Kevin [Nash] was the toughest guy on the block, and [Hulk] Hogan was Hogan. But with those tough guys, and they were giants, you had Sean that could stir the pot. He was great.”