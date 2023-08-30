– During this week’s edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan shared his thoughts on AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, and he also predicted that WrestleMania 41 will be held here. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Sullivan on his prediction for WrestleMania 41: “I’m gonna go out on a real big limb here. WrestleMania 41 will be there [at Wembley Stadium]. This is a walk and you let them capture that country? Maybe [AEW] going in April would slow that thing down.”

His thoughts on AEW All In: “I thought that card was the best-booked card they ever had on. I didn’t really pay much attention to the pre-show because I knew the result, that there was no turn, but putting Samoa Joe and Punk on first, that’s a way to start a big show. You got the people off their a**, two of the most vested guys in the business, hard-hitting match.”

Sullivan on Adam Cole vs. MJF: “I thought the finish to MJF’s match, it was a great, great swerve. Everybody thought one of them was going to turn. And one of the things that really caught my attention because he goes as the devil now, right? The devil’s in the details. When he slipped that ring on, the whole building thought, ‘Here it comes.’ Then he took it off. As well as The Bloodline story is, and I think it’s the best storyline I’ve ever seen, even better than the NWO… they could run this like The Bloodline, not bringing relatives in. A story like this and come back in next August with the return match and do something there to pop them.”

WWE has not yet announced a venue for WrestleMania 41 in 2025. Earlier this year, it was reported that US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota was said to be in heavy discussion for the event. Meanwhile, AEW is set to return to Wembley Stadium for All In next year on August 25, 2024.