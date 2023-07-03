wrestling / News

Kevin Sullivan Joins Social Media, Hypes A Big Announcement

July 3, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kevin Sullivan

In a post on Twitter, former WCW booker and wrestler Kevin Sullivan hyped his arrival on social media and said he had a big announcement coming soon. He can be found on Twitter and Instagram as @realkevsullivan.

He said that the announcement will come in the next few weeks.

