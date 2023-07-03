wrestling / News
Kevin Sullivan Joins Social Media, Hypes A Big Announcement
July 3, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, former WCW booker and wrestler Kevin Sullivan hyped his arrival on social media and said he had a big announcement coming soon. He can be found on Twitter and Instagram as @realkevsullivan.
He said that the announcement will come in the next few weeks.
Taskmaster tweets. (yes, really)
IG: realkevsullivan pic.twitter.com/OfO7R94LvJ
— Kevin Sullivan (@realkevsullivan) July 1, 2023
