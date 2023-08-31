– During this week’s edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan had high praise for the Coffin Match featuring Sting and Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage at AEW All In London. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Sullivan on Sting: “Sting does not get the credit he deserves. I can go back because I was there the day he became a star — Clash of the Champions with Ric Flair. Ric held him by the hand the whole way. The man looked like King Kong, and he’s never taken a step backwards. He’s a money maker, and now he’s actually giving Darby a hell of a rub.”

On the Coffin Match at AEW All In: “Did you see the interview they did where they were walking down Whitechapel — where Jack the Ripper was from — and he has the hat on? It was super. And the other thing that I loved … I love Swerve Strickland. I love him. But they did a spot where he hit Sting with something, and Sting looked at him and he beat his chest. The whole building blew.”

At AEW All In London, Sting and Darby Allin beat Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage in the Coffin Match. The event was held at London’s Wembley Stadium last Sunday (Aug. 27).