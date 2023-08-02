– During this week’s edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan weighed in on AEW All In and who CM Punk should face at the event. Sullivan suggested that Punk should face former AEW World Champion and rival Adam Hangman Page. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Sullivan on Bully Ray’s idea for not announcing any matchups at AEW All In, and who CM Punk should face: “I love Bully [Ray] as a person, he’s a hell of a guy, he’s very smart, and probably doesn’t get his due. I love the idea, but I don’t agree with it completely. You can do what he said, except for the main event. Do you know what the main event is? Punk versus Hangman. They’ll fall off the rafters. Punk is such a good worker, and if Hangman goes with him, the people will go crazy.”

It’s believed that Hangman Page allegedly went off-script during a promo with CM Punk on AEW Dynamite by talking about worker’s rights. CM Punk later defeated Hangman Page to win the AEW World Title at Double or Nothing in May 2022. Later in the year, Punk called out Hangman Page on Dynamite, saying, “That’s not cowboy s***, that’s coward s***. A little bit of advice, and I’d suggest you take it: the apology must be as loud and as public as the disrespect.”

AEW All In is scheduled for Sunday, August 27. The event will be held at London’s Wembley Stadium. AEW has not yet announced any matchups for the event as of yet.