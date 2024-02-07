– On the latest edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan discussed wanting to see Gunther win a world title and step up since it looks like Brock Lesnar is out of the picture in WWE for the foreseeable future. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kevin Sullivan on a possible Gunther vs. Seth Rollins match at WrestleMania: “I think they’ll have a hell of a match. Yeah, but I think you have to keep going with Gunther. It looks like you’ve lost Brock, who people pay to see. Right now, [Gunther], is the top horse in your stable that isn’t on the racetrack every day and you’ve got to keep him fed and clothed.”

On Gunther needing to win a world title and step up due to the status of Brock Lesnar: “Well, Gunther needs to win a belt. I mean a World Title. He needs to step up because Brock is going to be gone. I don’t think we’ll ever see Brock again.”

As noted, Brock Lesnar is not expected to be figured into WWE creative plans for the foreseeable future. In the recent legal complaint filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, the lawsuit referenced a “world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion, who McMahon is said to have offered Grant’s sexual services to. While Lesnar was not named in the lawsuit, he was reportedly identified as the person in question.

WWE has not yet announced Gunther or Seth Rollins’ opponents for WrestleMania XL.