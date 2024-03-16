– During a recent edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan discussed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson becoming a new onscreen Vince McMahon type of evil authority figure for WWE. Sullivan said on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “I think it’s a good idea,” he said on “Tuesday With The Taskmaster.” He added, “It’s a great idea, they could always switch it back if they feel they need it.”

As noted, The Rock was named a board member of WWE parent company TKO Group Holdings earlier this year. He was also granted full ownership of The Rock name and IP.

At WrestleMania 40, The Rock will be returning to the ring, teaming with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1. The match will take place on Saturday, April 6 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.