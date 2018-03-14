Kevin Sullivan Thinks Undertaker Should Close WrestleMania, Says Rousey Angle is ‘Brilliant’

– Kevin Sullivan spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing the Undertaker possibly competing at WrestleMania and more. Highlights are below:

On Paul Heyman’s influence on his booking: “Paul brought that style to ECW. Now people will say, ‘ECW was blood and violence!’ And it was, but Florida was, too. But there was wrestling involved, too. Paul E. always delivered a great match with Shane Douglas, Taz, or Tommy Dreamer. Paul also got the most out of his talent. Remember 911? He was not an athlete, but Paul saw a monster and taught him how to chokeslam guys. I stole the idea from Paul with The Giant [Big Show] in WCW. I had an athlete who needed to be trained a little bit better, so we had him chokeslam everyone until then.”

On Ronda Rousey’s WWE career: “The Rousey angle is brilliant. Angle, Triple H, and Stephanie are going to be the generals in the ring, and they’re going to cover Rousey really well. People are saying Rousey isn’t going to get it, but that’s bullsh–. She is an exceptional athlete who already knows how to take bumps because of her jiu-jitsu and judo. That’s the same bump we take. This isn’t anything like trying to make Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael take a bump; Rousey knows how to take a bump. But, in this day and age with so many haters, you don’t want to expose her and put her last.”

On Undertaker at WrestleMania 34: “If I was booking, I’d close the show with The Undertaker, brother. The sun is setting, he’s the Lone Ranger. I have the utmost respect for Mark and his work ethic. He’s drawn more money than anybody in the history of our business, so let’s send him off in the way he should be. I know he’s an old timer that wants to put guys over on his way out, but f— that. This is his time, and people will be telling their grandkids they saw The Undertaker’s last win at WrestleMania.”