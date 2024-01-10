– During the latest edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan discussed WWE’s rumored celebration of the 40th anniversary of Hulk Hogan winning the WWE Championship from The Iron Sheik, which took place on January 23, 1984. According to Sullivan, he thinks there should be caution with holding such a celebration.

Sullivan stated on Hulk Hogan (via WrestlingInc.com), “Wrestling wouldn’t be wrestling if there was no Hulk Hogan, but the bad thing is, with everything going excellent for [WWE], … do you want to take a chance on making a mistake and getting something coming back on you?”

The celebratory plans reported by WrestleVotes stated that WWE plans to celebrate the milestone event with new merchandise items and collectibles for Hogan. An appearance by Hogan is also said to not be out of the question. WWE has not announced any plans for an anniversary celebration or an appearance by Hogan.