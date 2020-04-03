Kevin Sullivan to Respond to Dark Side of the Ring Episode on Jim Cornette Podcast

Kevin Sullivan will be addressing his relationship with Nancy Benoit for the first time on Jim Cornette’s podcast tomorrow. According to PWInsider, Jim Cornette announced on his latest podcast that Sullivan will appear on Friday’s episode of The Jim Cornette Experience and will address the Dark Side of the Ring episode on Chris and Nancy Benoit.

Sullivan will discuss his relationship with Nancy and explain why he declined to be involved in the Dark Side of the Ring episode, in which allegations were repeated that he was physically abusive to Nancy when they were married. The show noted that he denied the allegations.

The episode was a big hit for VICE, doubling the season one finale’s rating.