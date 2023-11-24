Kevin Sullivan Commends Will Ospreay’s Performance Quality

In a recent conversation on Tuesday with The Taskmaster, Kevin Sullivan shared his thoughts on Will Ospreay’s in-ring work (via Wrestling Inc). Sullivan expressed his anticipation for Ospreay’s upcoming run with AEW, citing his work with the promotion at All In this past year. You can find a highlight from Sullivan and watch the complete interview below.

On his appreciation for Ospreay’s talent and performance: “I’m a big fan of Ospreay’s work. How can you not be? He threw a punch against [Chris] Jericho at All In … and you’ve gotta give Jericho the credit for [selling] the punch. But the punch he threw looked like it took his head off. I mean, it looked like Jericho’s head was going to roll down the aisle. Ospreay’s work is so tight that it’s very hard to see through it, and when he threw that punch, I was like, ‘Whoa. Maybe he should give some of the guys … and I’m not knocking a lot of them … the AEW’s younger guys … maybe he should give a seminar on how to throw a punch.’ You don’t really need to take their heads off; you’ve just gotta make it look like it laid in.”