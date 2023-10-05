Kevin Sullivan on How the WWE NXT Product Has Improved

– On the latest edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, Kevin Sullivan discussed how the WWE NXT product has improved now that it’s no longer overseen by Vince McMahon. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Sullivan on the current NXT product; “Here’s what I like what they’re doing: she [Lynch] went down to NXT and wrestled for the title and also defended it on the major shows [such as No Mercy]. I think that’s brilliant. There’s been a complete pull the switch [in NXT] where the Earth has spun off its axis.”

On Dominik Mysterio bringing more interest into NXT: “One of the hottest guys in the business. They bring him down [from the main roster] and all of a sudden, eyeballs are on ‘NXT.’ This has certainly switched because when Vince [McMahon] — no criticism to him — but when he was running it, the show didn’t seem to have as much activity as they’re doing now.”

As previously reported, last Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT drew the show’s highest audience in just under three years at 857,000 viewers for the post-NXT No Mercy show.