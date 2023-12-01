Kevin Sullivan Thinks WWE’s Roster Is At Its All-Time Best

Kevin Sullivan believes that WWE has the best roster that it has ever had. The wrestling legend spoke about the state of WWE on his Tuesday with the Taskmaster podcast for AdFreeShows and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the current WWE roster: “Everybody talks about the Attitude Era, but have they ever had a lineup like this in WWE? Ever?. It’s crazy. I’m not gonna say it’s only him, but Hunter has done an amazing job.”

On Triple H learning from Vince McMahon: “Hunter learned from Vince many years ago that business is business, and they’re really [different]. I’ve never seen a company [as hot as current WWE]. WCW was a very slow slide. Tony Khan was the new guy on the block, AEW had all the hype on social media … it’s like it’s non-existent.”