Kevin Sullivan Explains Why WWE Should Sign CM Punk Sooner Rather Than Later

In a recent interview on Tuesday with The Taskmaster, Kevin Sullivan offered his perspective on WWE’s approach to the CM Punk question (via Wrestling Inc). In Sullivan’s mind, the potential risk of Punk moving elsewhere might mean lost revenue opportunities for WWE in the future. While he understands the philosophy that WWE doesn’t currently require Punk on the roster at the moment, Sullivan supports the concept of the company locking Punk down for the future, and shared his thoughts on how Punk might be best utilized by WWE. You can find a few highlights and watch the full interview below.

On the timeline to consider with CM Punk: “Maybe they don’t need him now, but maybe you better pick him now.”

On the risk of letting a window of opportunity close: “You can never have too big of a lineup. When you get a chance to get talent and grab something that can’t be done, get it. Because you’re gonna make an impact.”

On how to employ Punk at WWE initially: “I bring him in and have him say, ‘I have a lot of friends here now, but the people in the wrestling business haven’t been nice to me.’ You’d probably have to do this in Chicago and put himself over. I’d make him a heel.”