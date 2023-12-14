– During the latest edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan shared his thoughts on the WWE landscape following the return of CM Punk. He speculated that Cody Rhodes’ “finish the story” angle has been put on the back-burner with CM Punk back in the company. Sullivan stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “It’s almost like, to me, that Cody has been put on the back burner. It was like going to a movie, and then credits came up after [the] last WrestleMania.”

Sullivan continued on the subject, “Don’t you think there should be some little bit of breadcrumbs and tidbits or something?” Punk recently returned to the company following the WarGames main event match last month at WWE Survivor Series. He appeared after Team Cody Rhodes defeated The Judgment Day in their WarGames bout to close out the show. The following night, Cody Rhodes welcomed CM Punk back to WWE.

As noted, CM Punk officially entered the Royal Rumble match earlier this week on WWE Raw. Cody Rhodes previously declared himself for the Rumble match as well. He’s currently feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura on Raw.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will be held on January 27, 2024 at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.