Kevin Von Erich Explains Why He Wrestled Barefoot

In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Von Erich explained why he ended up wrestling barefoot throughout most of his career. There had been a story that it started because someone hid his ring boots, but he denied that.

He said: “Well, there are a lot of stories out there, but the truth is I had so many knee surgeries before I even started wrestling, in football. The leather boots, they get heavy and I took ’em off one time — Kerry used to do it too, and we loved it because you feel like you can fly taking that weight off your feet.

His sons, Marshall and Ross, spoke about taking on the wardrobe choice. Ross wears boots but Marshall does not.

Marshall said: “Now I can’t wrestle with shoes on! It’s a shoot, we’ve always been barefoot our whole lives. We have nasty feet because they look like hooves. We’ve been walking around barefoot everywhere, it’s just natural.“