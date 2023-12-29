Kevin Von Erich Weighs In On How Fritz Was Portrayed In The Iron Claw

The Iron Claw made changes to the real life Von Erichs’ story, and Kevin Von Erich shared his thoughts on how his father Fritz was portrayed. The film insinuates that

Fritz’s approach to his sons was partly responsible for the tragedies that befell many of them. Kevin spoke about the changes Durkin made during his appearance on Talk is Jericho.

“First, with this movie coming out, I’d like people to know that it’s a movie,” Kevin said (per Wrestling Inc). “It’s made for entertainment. It’s not quite as historical, but I’ll tell you my dad was a great man. I loved him so much. He was an honorable, good man. What he said, his word was his bond. When you shook his hand, it was a contract, it was honorable. I want everyone to know he comes off pretty rank in this movie.”

He continued, “You would think that the pressure that Fritz put on us is why my brothers would commit suicide. I mean, why would anyone commit suicide, that is so far beyond me, but it’s drugs. Drugs did it. That, and the fact that Kerry lost his foot and wouldn’t be able to come back. Mike, with that fever, he was not coming back. It was a hopeless feeling inside to let everyone down and you just feel like dirt. All my brothers were super loyal, and that’s what it was, the shame and guilt for failing. It was not my dad.”