Kevin Von Erich On Particularly Emotional Iron Claw Scene

‘The Iron Claw is trending towards being one of the most relevant films on pro wrestling that has penetrated that mainstream and resonated with the pop culture zeitgeist. Even among ardent wrestling fans, it has seemingly gained roundly positive reviews within that community too. Speaking on ‘Talk is Jericho’, Kevin Von Erich discussed several facets of the film which he discovered existed only from his daughter telling him news of the film was all over social media.

You can see the highlights from the TIJ chat below, per Wrestling Inc

Initial concerns over the cinematic project“Shoot, I was kind of worried about it, but I talked to Sean Durkin, great guy.”

The scene that made Kevin Von Erich emotional amid this hugely emotional story“There’s this one scene in heaven, just seeing my brothers pick up Jackie, my older brother that was electrocuted in 1959 … that really got me.”